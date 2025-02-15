Who missed the cut at the $20-million signature Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational is one of only three signature events with a halfway cut — unfortunately for a handful of players at Torrey Pines.

Like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, the Genesis employs a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

This week on the South Course, 54 players made it to the weekend with 18 others missing out.

Jordan Spieth, who challenged last week at the WM Phoenix Open, shot 76-74 to miss by two. He was joined by Sungjae Im (5 over), Cameron Young (6 over), Gary Woodland (7 over), Max Homa (7 over) and Sepp Straka (10 over).

Viktor Hovland made a 51-footer for birdie on his final hole, but it wasn’t enough. He shot 76 — one stroke too many — to miss his first cut since last year’s Open Championship.