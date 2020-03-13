Why The Players won't be rescheduled for later this year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour’s flagship event won’t be rescheduled.

In a Friday morning news at TPC Sawgrass, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that it’s “not a possibility” to postpone The Players until later in the year because tournaments and charities have already begun their planning. The 2019-20 Tour season is still scheduled to end in late August.

“We feel like it was our opportunity to potentially play this week. It didn’t happen,” Monahan said. “We’re going to continue to go forward with the schedule that we’ve outlined and hopefully we can get back and play as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear when the Tour season will resume. At least the next four events on the schedule are canceled or postponed, a stretch that includes the Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Match Play, Valero Texas Open and Masters, which announced Friday that it was postponing the tournament until a later date in 2020.

The Players Championship features the richest prize in golf, with a $15 million purse. As per Tour regulations, 50 percent of the purse here will be equally distributed to the 144-man field – which works out to roughly $52,000 per player.