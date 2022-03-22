World No. 1 Jon Rahm not worried about putting, tired of talking about it

World No. 1 Jon Rahm ranks 139th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting to this point in the season.

This is down from a ranking of 42nd for last year’s Tour season, which saw Rahm win his first major championship, the U.S. Open, with clutch putts Sunday on Nos. 17 and 18.

Rahm actually switched from the putter he used to win last year’s U.S. Open before the final round of the 2022 Genesis Invitational. He left it on the bench through the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but it was back in the bag at The Players Championship.

Rahm says his putting feels better than it looks on paper.

“I'm kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week,” Rahm said. “When you're No. 1 off the tee and top 10 in strokes gained: approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20. It's absolutely impossible unless I'm winning every single week by eight. Kind of how it goes. Is it as good as it could be? No, but I think it shows in the stats worse than it actually feels just because I'm hitting so many greens and hitting it so good.”

Let’s take a look at the numbers and compare Rahm’s stats this season with those from previous seasons.

Strokes gained: off-the-tee

2021-22: 1.299 (1st)

2020-21: .834 (2nd)

2019-20: .756 (4th)

2018-19: .692 (5th)

Strokes gained: approach the green

2021-22: .656 (16th)

2020-21: .717 (8th)

2019-20: .283 (54th)

2018-19: .405 (34th)

Strokes gained: putting

2021-22: -.115 (139th)

2020-21: .331 (42nd)

2019-20: .479 (22nd)

2018-19: .336 (36th)

It’s not exactly breaking news, but the stats show us that Rahm is consistently one of the best drivers of the golf ball on Tour. If he can remain No. 1 through the end of the season, it would be the first time in his career he’s finished first in strokes gained: off-the-tee for an entire campaign.

He hasn’t been quite as dominant on approach so far this season, but he’s relatively close to where he was a year ago.

The only drastic drop-off statistically is with the putter. Putting can certainly be a bit more fickle than the other stats. We often hear Tour pros talk about how they hit a ton of good putts that just didn’t go in the hole.

Last week, Justin Thomas had this to say after his first round at the Valspar Championship.

“I don't think I've ever had a round that I've hit so many good putts that haven't gone in,” Thomas said. “I hit a lot of great putts inside of 12 feet that burned the edge and didn't go in and then I made a 64-footer. So sometimes it doesn't make sense.”

Perhaps match play is just what Rahm needs to find his form with the putter. Either way, it’s not something he’s concerned with.

“It feels a lot better than it looks,” Rahm said. “Maybe I haven't gotten the results yet, but I'm not worried about it.”