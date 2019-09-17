Wrongful death case dropped against Woods' girlfriend

woods_herman_1920_old_sad
Getty Images

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit involving an employee of Woods’ Jupiter, Fla., restaurant, according to local media reports.

Both Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were initially named in a lawsuit filed in May by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, who was an employee at The Woods restaurant in South Florida.

Police said that Immesberger’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit during his fatal wreck on Dec. 10.

The suit alleged that employees at The Woods knew Immesberger, 24, was a recovering alcoholic but continued to serve him. The suit also claimed that Woods and Herman drank with Immesberger nights before the crash.  

Woods was dismissed from the suit in June. Woods is the owner of the restaurant, while Herman is the general manager.

In May, Woods said of Immesberger’s death: “We’re all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”

