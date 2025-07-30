Wyndham Championship 2025: Odds, favorites, picks for the Tour’s regular-season finale

The PGA Tour concludes its regular season this week at the Wyndham Championship, where players are vying for more than just a title.

But winning is the name of the game, and betting expert Brad Thomas offers his insight:

Jake Knapp, to win (+4000) and top 20 (+180)

Jake Knapp’s profile probably best suits a course where players can just bomb and gouge their way around. However, it would be foolish not to go back to Knapp after his performance at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third.

Knapp was again a big gainer on the greens, where he picked up 3.3 strokes to the field in putting, marking four straight tournaments where he’s gained strokes on the greens.

Knapp’s sometimes erratic driver shouldn’t hurt him at Sedgefield. With only three or four holes where the long-drive reward is higher than the missed-fairway penalty, there will be quite a few holes where clubbing down is necessary. Conservatively, there are around seven holes where less than driver will be beneficial.

For Knapp, hitting mini driver or 3-wood is just as long as a driver for many in the field. With a tighter shot dispersion, Knapp should be longer yet still in the short grass. After four straight top-25 finishes and two weeks in contention, Knapp’s price provides a ton of value.

Wyndham Championship odds (as of Wednesday, courtesy DraftKings)