Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:54 PM
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
August 3, 2025 06:56 PM
Cameron Young discusses his emotions after finally earning his first PGA Tour victory before his father and coach, David Young, explains how proud he is of his son.

Cameron Young earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship and collected $1,476,000 from the $8.2 million prize fund. Mac Meissner closed in 66 to win the race for second place, finishing six back of Young and collecting $893,800.

Here’s a look at how the full purse was paid out at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina:

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Cameron Young $1,476,000
2 Mac Meissner $729,800
T3 Mark Hubbard $483,800
T3 Alex Noren $483,800
T5 Aaron Rai $316,725
T5 Chris Kirk $316,725
T5 Jackson Koivun (a) $0
T8 Matt McCarty $239,850
T8 Patrick Fishburn $239,850
T8 Matt Fitzpatrick $239,850
T11 Denny McCarthy $182,450
T11 Ben Griffin $182,450
T11 J.T. Poston $182,450
T11 Davis Thompson $182,450
T15 Harry Hall $137,350
T15 Beau Hossler $137,350
T15 Patrick Rodgers $137,350
T15 Joel Dahmen $137,350
T19 Sam Ryder $104,550
T19 Hideki Matsuyama $104,550
T19 Karl Vilips $104,550
T19 Nico Echavarria $104,550
T23 Lanto Griffin $75,850
T23 Noah Goodwin $75,850
T23 Ricky Castillo $75,850
T23 Gary Woodland $75,850
T27 Harry Higgs $59,860
T27 Matt Wallace $59,860
T27 Webb Simpson $59,860
T27 Sungjae Im $59,860
T31 Jordan Spieth $51,250
T31 Kurt Kitayama $51,250
T31 Matthias Schmid $51,250
T34 Rasmus Højgaard $43,665
T34 Chandler Phillips $43,665
T34 Sami Välimäki $43,665
T34 Max McGreevy $43,665
T38 Matthew Riedel $34,850
T38 Michael Thorbjornsen $34,850
T38 Victor Perez $34,850
T38 Chesson Hadley $34,850
T38 Jacob Bridgeman $34,850
T38 William Mouw $34,850
T44 Justin Lower $22,923
T44 Rickie Fowler $22,923
T44 Trevor Cone $22,923
T44 Robert MacIntyre $22,923
T44 Emiliano Grillo $22,923
T44 Patton Kizzire $22,923
T44 Matt Kuchar $22,923
T44 Cam Davis $22,923
T44 Séamus Power $22,923
T44 Tony Finau $22,923
T44 David Lipsky $22,923
T55 Paul Peterson $18,942
T55 David Skinns $18,942
T55 Lee Hodges $18,942
T55 Nicolai Højgaard $18,942
T55 Adam Scott $18,942
T60 Steven Fisk $18,368
T60 Carson Young $18,368
T62 Peter Malnati $17,794
T62 Henrik Norlander $17,794
T62 Thorbjørn Olesen $17,794
T62 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $17,794
T62 Michael Kim $17,794
T67 Thomas Rosenmueller $17,056
T67 Rico Hoey $17,056
T67 Luke Clanton $17,056
T67 Trey Mullinax $17,056
71 Taylor Dickson $16,646
T72 Aaron Baddeley $16,400
T72 Matthieu Pavon $16,400
T74 Eric Cole $16,072
T74 Vince Whaley $16,072