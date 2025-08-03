Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse
Published August 3, 2025 05:54 PM
Young and father reflect on first PGA Tour win
Cameron Young discusses his emotions after finally earning his first PGA Tour victory before his father and coach, David Young, explains how proud he is of his son.
Cameron Young earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship and collected $1,476,000 from the $8.2 million prize fund. Mac Meissner closed in 66 to win the race for second place, finishing six back of Young and collecting $893,800.
Here’s a look at how the full purse was paid out at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cameron Young
|$1,476,000
|2
|Mac Meissner
|$729,800
|T3
|Mark Hubbard
|$483,800
|T3
|Alex Noren
|$483,800
|T5
|Aaron Rai
|$316,725
|T5
|Chris Kirk
|$316,725
|T5
|Jackson Koivun (a)
|$0
|T8
|Matt McCarty
|$239,850
|T8
|Patrick Fishburn
|$239,850
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$239,850
|T11
|Denny McCarthy
|$182,450
|T11
|Ben Griffin
|$182,450
|T11
|J.T. Poston
|$182,450
|T11
|Davis Thompson
|$182,450
|T15
|Harry Hall
|$137,350
|T15
|Beau Hossler
|$137,350
|T15
|Patrick Rodgers
|$137,350
|T15
|Joel Dahmen
|$137,350
|T19
|Sam Ryder
|$104,550
|T19
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$104,550
|T19
|Karl Vilips
|$104,550
|T19
|Nico Echavarria
|$104,550
|T23
|Lanto Griffin
|$75,850
|T23
|Noah Goodwin
|$75,850
|T23
|Ricky Castillo
|$75,850
|T23
|Gary Woodland
|$75,850
|T27
|Harry Higgs
|$59,860
|T27
|Matt Wallace
|$59,860
|T27
|Webb Simpson
|$59,860
|T27
|Sungjae Im
|$59,860
|T31
|Jordan Spieth
|$51,250
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama
|$51,250
|T31
|Matthias Schmid
|$51,250
|T34
|Rasmus Højgaard
|$43,665
|T34
|Chandler Phillips
|$43,665
|T34
|Sami Välimäki
|$43,665
|T34
|Max McGreevy
|$43,665
|T38
|Matthew Riedel
|$34,850
|T38
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$34,850
|T38
|Victor Perez
|$34,850
|T38
|Chesson Hadley
|$34,850
|T38
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$34,850
|T38
|William Mouw
|$34,850
|T44
|Justin Lower
|$22,923
|T44
|Rickie Fowler
|$22,923
|T44
|Trevor Cone
|$22,923
|T44
|Robert MacIntyre
|$22,923
|T44
|Emiliano Grillo
|$22,923
|T44
|Patton Kizzire
|$22,923
|T44
|Matt Kuchar
|$22,923
|T44
|Cam Davis
|$22,923
|T44
|Séamus Power
|$22,923
|T44
|Tony Finau
|$22,923
|T44
|David Lipsky
|$22,923
|T55
|Paul Peterson
|$18,942
|T55
|David Skinns
|$18,942
|T55
|Lee Hodges
|$18,942
|T55
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$18,942
|T55
|Adam Scott
|$18,942
|T60
|Steven Fisk
|$18,368
|T60
|Carson Young
|$18,368
|T62
|Peter Malnati
|$17,794
|T62
|Henrik Norlander
|$17,794
|T62
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|$17,794
|T62
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$17,794
|T62
|Michael Kim
|$17,794
|T67
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|$17,056
|T67
|Rico Hoey
|$17,056
|T67
|Luke Clanton
|$17,056
|T67
|Trey Mullinax
|$17,056
|71
|Taylor Dickson
|$16,646
|T72
|Aaron Baddeley
|$16,400
|T72
|Matthieu Pavon
|$16,400
|T74
|Eric Cole
|$16,072
|T74
|Vince Whaley
|$16,072