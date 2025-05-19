Wyndham Clark apologizes for violent club throw in final round of PGA Championship

Wyndham Clark apologized Monday after he violently threw his driver into a signage board during the final round of the PGA Championship.

Playing the par-4 16th and 3 over par for the championship, Clark pushed his tee shot into the right fairway bunker. He then rifled his driver into the board behind him, snapping the head from the shaft and frightening the nearby volunteer.

This is some absolute clown stuff from Wyndham Clark pic.twitter.com/UYAH0fFTXA — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) May 18, 2025

Clark posted a response to social media the day after.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me,” Clark wrote. “My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on. I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

The 2023 U.S. Open champion doesn’t have a top-30 finish in his seven major starts since winning at Los Angeles Country Club.