Jim Furyk names Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup vice captains

Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard were among those thought to be considered for the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy at Adare Manor in Ireland. Instead, they’ll both be helping Jim Furyk try to end a three-decade-plus drought.

Furyk, who was announced on April 24 as the next U.S. team leader, revealed Cink and Leonard as his vice captains on Saturday at Churchill Downs during NBC’s Kentucky Derby broadcast.

In a statement provided by the PGA of America, Furyk said, “Adding Stewart and Justin to our leadership team is a crucial step as we prepare for Adare Manor in 2027. Both have played vital roles on past U.S. Ryder Cup teams and will bring exceptional expertise and passion to our team room. Together, we are focused on our collective goal of winning back the Ryder Cup in Ireland.”

Cink was a Ryder Cup vice captain to Zach Johnson in the Americans’ 2023 defeat in Italy. He was also one of Furyk’s assistants for the victorious 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup team. Leonard will be making his cup debut as one of the team’s front men. Cink played in five consecutive Ryder Cups, from 2002-10, winning once (2008). Leonard played on the 1997, 1999 and 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup teams, prevailing in the latter two.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as one of Jim’s vice captains for the 2027 Ryder Cup,” Leonard said in the statement. “The Ryder Cup provided many of the greatest moments of my career and I am eager to jump in and help our team as we prepare for Ireland.”

Added Cink, “The matches in Ireland next year will be a significant test, and we are ready to meet it head-on. Under Jim’s leadership, I know we will be prepared and ready to reclaim the cup at Adare Manor.”

The U.S. has not won an away Ryder Cup since 1993. It lost last year’s edition at home at Bethpage Black.