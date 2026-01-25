Skip navigation
Reigning player of the year Stewart Cink opens Champions season with win

  
Published January 25, 2026 05:43 PM
KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Stewart Cink won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, closing with an 8-under 63 for a three-stroke victory.

The 52-year-old Cink, who was voted last year’s player of the year on the senior circuit, finished at 23-under 193 at Hualalai. He won his second straight event after closing last season with a victory in Phoenix in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has five senior titles.

Ángel Cabrera was second after a 66. Retief Goosen shot a 64 to finish third at 18 under, and Ernie Els (67), Thomas Bjorn (66) and Freddie Jacobson (70) were 17 under. Sixty-six-year-old Fred Couples was 15 under after a 70.