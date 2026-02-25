Jim Furyk to be Golf Channel’s lead analyst for Arnold Palmer and The Players

Former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk is testing the television waters as the lead analyst in the booth for Golf Channel during its weekday coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.

His stint also includes Golf Channel’s two hours of lead-in coverage on the weekend at Bay Hill.

“It’s probably on a trial basis, see how much I like it, get a feel for it,” Furyk said. “With any new endeavor, it’s a learning process. There’s a feel and flow for how the show is done. I’m focused on doing the best job for two weeks.”

Furyk will be in the booth with announcer Terry Gannon at both events.

It’s the second time this year Golf Channel has brought in another voice. Roger Maltbie, who spent more than 30 years on the ground with NBC, worked for Golf Channel at Pebble Beach as part of a five-tournament deal that includes Memorial and Cadillac Championship at Doral (both CBS productions), along with Bay Hill and The Players.

MR. 58 ON THE MIC!



Jim Furyk will be our lead analyst for the:

• Arnold Palmer Invitational

• PLAYERS Championship



Who's looking forward to him in the booth? pic.twitter.com/h7cSYZWPEF — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 25, 2026

Television isn’t an entirely new experience for Furyk.

He was in the booth briefly at The Players in 2004 while recovering from surgery on his left wrist. And last year while recovering from hip replacement surgery, he was part of Golf Channel’s coverage of The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills, where he won twice. That was done from the PGA Tour Studios with Paul Azinger.

“It’s different when doing it from Ponte Vedra,” Furyk said. “It will nice to be on site, see some of my buddies and talk about something I’ve been doing for 30 years.”

Furyk is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, including his 2003 U.S. Open title and his FedExCup title in 2010, when he was voted player of the year. He is one of five players to have been U.S. captain in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

“When you watch Jim Furyk compete ... there is an unmistakable passion and intensity within him,” said Tom Knapp, executive vice president and general manager at Golf Channel. “Jim is one of the most accomplished golfers in recent history and we’re thrilled to have him bring that competitive intensity into the Golf Channel booth.”

Golf Channel has four hours at Bay Hill on the weekdays, and two hours before NBC comes on Saturday and Sunday. It will broadcast six hours (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) on weekdays at The Players.