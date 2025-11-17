Stewart Cink wins PGA Tour Champions’ finale and season-long title

PHOENIX — Stewart Cink won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday at Phoenix Country Club to take the Charles Schwab Cup season points title.

Cink closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 20-under 264, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker, the third-round leader who also ended up second in the season standings. Alker bogeyed the par-5 18th in a 70.

The 52-year-old Cink won for the third time this season and fourth in 36 career starts on the 50-and-older tour. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a playoff victory over Tom Watson in the 2009 Open Championship.

Freddie Jacobson (66), Jerry Kelly (67) and Tommy Gainey (68) tied for third at 15 under.