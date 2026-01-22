Brian Harman plays wrong ball, which belonged to AmEx amateur

Last year at The American Express, rookie Will Chandler, who played collegiately at Georgia, was mistaken for one of the amateurs in the field.

This year at the pro-am-style tournament, another Bulldog, veteran Brian Harman, mistook an amateur’s ball for his own, according to the broadcast.

Harman played the wrong ball from the middle of the 10th fairway at PGA West’s Stadium Course during Thursday’s opening round. It was reported that it was not the ball of his playing competitor, Max Homa, but rather one of two amateurs in the group. It was unclear, however, whether it was Harman’s partner.

After a two-shot penalty, Harman played the correct ball, wedging 122 yards to 13 feet. He missed the bogey putt and carded double bogey. It ended up being the first of two straight doubles, as he then carded a ‘7’ on the par-5 11th to drop to 2 over on the round, a dozen shots off the lead at the time.