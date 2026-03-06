Skip navigation
Players Championship 2026 field: Here’s who will compete at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 6, 2026 05:12 PM
Players Championship week is almost upon us.

Offering 750 FedEx Cup points to the winner, the 52nd Players will feature seven past champions in a 123-man field that includes 121 names as of Friday afternoon.

Two-time champ Rory McIlroy is looking to defend his 2025 title which he won in a playoff over J.J. Spaun. Both players went on to win major championships last year, McIlroy at Augusta to complete a career Grand Slam and Spaun at Oakmont Country Club (host of the U.S. Open).

The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
TV times and more for The Players Championship, March 12-15 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Brooks Koepka, who last competed at TPC Sawgrass in 2022 and is playing this year under the Tour’s Returning Member Program, has pushed the field to 123 players. The last two names will be announced on Monday at noon ET.

Let’s take a look at the field as it currently stands:

The winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open will qualify for The Players, if not otherwise exempt.

Daniel Berger holds a five-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill, while Chandler Blanchet leads Gordon Sargent by four strokes at Grand Reserve GC.

Will Zalatoris, who withdrew from last week’s Cognizant Classic due to an ankle injury, is one of the alternates.