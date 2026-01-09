Brooks Koepka applies for PGA Tour reinstatement after leaving LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka has applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour following a 2 ½-year stint with LIV Golf.

The Tour confirmed that Koepka, who left LIV Golf in December with a year remaining on his contract with the Saudi-backed league, has requested to be reinstated to the Tour. The news was first reported by ESPN.com.

In December, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said the LIV and Koepka had “amicably and mutually agreed” he would no longer compete in the league.

It’s unclear what the pathway back to the Tour will be for Koepka, but Hudson Swafford — who joined LIV Golf in June 2022 — applied for reinstatement in late 2024 and was informed he would not be eligible to play any Tour-sanctioned events until 2027 because he had violated the circuit’s policy for participating in non-sanctioned events (LIV Golf events).

Koepka, 35, can play the four majors through 2028 via his victory in the 2023 PGA Championship and he can also compete on the DP World Tour, where he started his professional career, although he would likely have to pay fines.