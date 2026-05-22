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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Åberg, Thomas headline field at Colonial

  
Published May 22, 2026 05:13 PM
Byron Nelson highlights tricky situation Tour faces with 'track' schedule
May 20, 2026 12:39 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the PGA Tour's proposed Track 1 and Track 2 event schedule on this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."

The final PGA Tour tournament of the month tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, next week where defending champion Ben Griffin looks to overcome a field headlined by Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas.

Most of the world’s top-ranked players are taking another breather following the PGA Tournament in Aronimink and in the lead up to the seventh signature event of the season — Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Before the calendar flips to June though, let’s take a look at the notable names heading to Cowtown to compete for Charles Schwab Challenge’s $9.9 million person.