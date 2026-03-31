Collin Morikawa withdraws from Valero Texas Open

Collin Morikawa withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Tuesday, citing a back injury, after committing to the tournament last week.

Morikawa suffered an injury to his back during the first round of The Players Championship two weeks ago while playing his second hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The PGA Tour confirmed Tuesday that the 29-year-old is still dealing with residual effects from the injury, which led to his withdrawal from the TPC San Antonio.

Morikawa’s agent, Andrew Kipper, told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis: “Collin has continued to have productive rehab work done at home and while we’re very encouraged about his progress, this week was simply too early for him to return to competition.”

This isn’t the first time he’s dealt an injury of this kind during his career, in 2023 he bowed out during the final round of the Memorial Tournament because of back spasms.

Morikawa started the season strong by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and picked up two other top-10 finishes before withdrawing from The Players.

Now, questions surround whether the two-time major champion will be healthy enough to compete at the Masters next week.