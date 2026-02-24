Here’s where Brooks Koepka is allocating his $5 million in charitable donations

Part of Brooks Koepka’s agreement in rejoining the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program was a $5 million charitable donation.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced where Koepka’s contributions will benefit. The following list of recipients was determined by both Koepka and the Tour:

• $1 million to Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, the primary charitable recipient of Koepka’s hometown event, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

• $1.5 million to the following intended beneficiaries:



ALS Bridge Foundation

Baby Quest Foundation

Best Buddies

Hannah’s Home of South Florida

Pageant of Hope

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation

Quantum House

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Thomas Healy Hambric Foundation – Beyond the Spectrum

UnLIMBited Foundation

• $2.5 million equally distributed to approved charitable beneficiaries selected by eligible PGA Tour members, such as their foundations or other charities they support. The Tour will announce these approved beneficiaries once the selection and vetting process is complete.

Koepka, who decided to leave LIV Golf after four seasons last December, is competing in this week’s Cognizant Classic, following his T-56 at the Farmers Insurance Open and MC at the WM Phoenix Open.