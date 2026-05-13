How his 3-year-old’s swing inspired Cameron Young’s latest breakout

Ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, Cameron Young was asked how much time he spends on his phone daily. Young was honest, admitting it’s only a couple hours when he’s around his family, but when he’s alone, it’s usually double that.

“I look at golf swing videos for more time than I’d like to admit,” Young said.

Young’s father, David, a PGA professional and his son’s instructor, credits such viewing consumption to sparking Cameron’s recent hot stretch, which has included two victories, at The Players and Cadillac Championship, and T-3 at the Masters.

Particularly, David said, it was a swing video of Cameron’s 3-year-old son, John, from a couple months ago.

“[John] does a lot of things Cam did when he was really small,” David Young said, “and [Cam] said, ‘Wow, that kind of looks like I used to feel.’ And [the idea was] if he felt a little bit more like that and maybe let himself move a little bit more, not quite so still, but put some more of that balance and rhythm back into his swing that he’d been missing a little bit. You know, his swing looked nice, but he just was missing a little bit of that feel for rhythm and how he moved himself, and he sort of got back to what he did as a kid. And that feel really has given him a lot more consistency and just a better feel for what he’s doing. Just little things like that – not that we’re moving the club a whole lot differently, but just some feel-based things to get back to what he does more naturally.”

Cameron Young looked at a swing video of his 3-year-old son which gave him a swing thought 🤯



Young's dad, David, talks about how there's a rhythm in the 3-year-old's swing. Cameron saw it on tape and wanted to get that feel back ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qZqQXX2y5D — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 13, 2026

Young ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green, sixth off the tee and 21st on approach, while also ranking second in bogey avoidance and fourth in scoring average.