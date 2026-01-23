Justin Thomas targets return to PGA Tour during Florida Swing

Justin Thomas is targeting a return from injury by the end of March.

Thomas, who underwent a microdiscectomy on Nov. 13, provided an update on his recovery on Thursday evening via social media, sharing video of his progression to hitting short-irons and his plan to return at some point during the Florida Swing.

“Recovery has gone well,” Thomas said. “I’m slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym and also hitting wedges/short irons. Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process.”

10 weeks post surgery today… feeling good! Recovery has gone well. I’m slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym, and also hitting wedges/short irons. Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process. Taking it slow and listening to how… pic.twitter.com/vVmPvGUpsk — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 22, 2026

Thomas hasn’t competed since the Ryder Cup last September. His back surgery required him to withdraw from several events, including the Skins Game, Hero World Challenge, PNC Championship and multiple TGL matches.

The PGA Tour’s first stop in Florida comes Feb. 26-March 1 at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, near Thomas’ home in Jupiter. The Arnold Palmer Invitational follows, and Thomas is eligible to play via his top-50 FedExCup finish last year, an achievement that earned him exemptions into every signature event this year. The Players and Valspar Championship round out the Florida Swing, with the Valspar ending March 22, three weeks before the Masters.

“I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I’m only looking forward over the course of the season,” Thomas added.