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Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from final round

  
Published April 12, 2026 07:29 PM
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Rory McIlroy, after blowing a six-shot lead through 36 holes, overcame a slow start Sunday to win his second consecutive Masters Tournament.

McIlroy, trailing by as many as two in the final round, regained his footing around the turn and held on for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s a look at how things played out over 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club:

The Masters - Final Round
2026 Masters recap: Rory makes Masters history with repeat win
Rory McIlroy has become the fourth back-to-back winner in Masters history.

Final leaderboard at the 2026 Masters

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 R. McIlroy -12 67 65 73 71
2 S. Scheffler -11 70 74 65 68
T3 J. Rose -10 70 69 69 70
T3 R. Henley -10 73 71 66 68
T3 T. Hatton -10 74 66 72 66
T3 C. Young -10 73 67 65 73
T7 S. Burns -9 67 71 68 73
T7 C. Morikawa -9 74 69 68 68
T9 M. Homa -8 72 70 71 67
T9 X. Schauffele -8 70 72 70 68
11 J. Knapp -7 73 69 69 70
T12 P. Cantlay -5 77 67 66 73
T12 J. Day -5 69 71 68 75
T12 B. Koepka -5 72 69 71 71
T12 H. Matsuyama -5 72 70 72 69
T12 P. Reed -5 69 69 72 73
T12 J. Spieth -5 72 73 70 68
T18 M. Fitzpatrick -4 74 69 70 71
T18 M. McNealy -4 77 70 70 67
T18 V. Hovland -4 75 71 71 67
T21 K. Bradley -3 72 74 73 66
T21 W. Clark -3 72 68 72 73
T21 L. Aberg -3 74 70 69 72
T24 A. Scott -2 72 74 70 70
T24 M. Brennan -2 72 71 70 73
T24 B. Campbell -2 71 73 69 73
T24 S. Stevens -2 72 74 70 70
T24 C. Gotterup -2 72 69 72 73
T24 M. McCarty -2 72 73 72 69
T30 H. English -1 73 71 71 72
T30 S. Lowry -1 70 69 68 80
T30 A. Noren -1 77 71 69 70
T33 B. Harman E 79 69 67 73
T33 D. Johnson E 73 71 75 69
T33 G. Woodland E 71 75 76 66
T33 T. Fleetwood E 71 68 73 76
T33 B. Griffin E 72 69 70 77
T38 H. Li 1 71 69 69 80
T38 J. Rahm 1 78 70 73 68
T38 R. Gerard 1 72 72 68 77
T41 N. Taylor 2 71 72 70 77
T41 J. Thomas 2 72 74 71 73
T41 S. Straka 2 73 72 69 76
T41 K. Reitan 2 72 68 73 77
T41 J. Bridgeman 2 71 74 69 76
46 S. Im 3 76 69 69 77
47 S. Kim 4 75 73 72 72
48 A. Rai 5 71 74 78 70
T49 C. Conners 6 75 73 71 75
T49 M. Penge 6 76 69 71 78
51 K. Kitayama 7 69 79 75 72
52 S. Garcia 8 72 75 74 75
53 R. Hojgaard 10 78 70 73 77
54 C. Schwartzel 12 75 73 77 75