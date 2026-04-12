Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from final round

Rory McIlroy, after blowing a six-shot lead through 36 holes, overcame a slow start Sunday to win his second consecutive Masters Tournament.

McIlroy, trailing by as many as two in the final round, regained his footing around the turn and held on for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler.

Here’s a look at how things played out over 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club:

Final leaderboard at the 2026 Masters