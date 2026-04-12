Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from final round
Published April 12, 2026 07:29 PM
McIlroy after Masters third round: 'I didn't quite have it today'
Who wins the 2026 Masters Tournament? What are the best storylines. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss from Augusta National in this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav."
Rory McIlroy, after blowing a six-shot lead through 36 holes, overcame a slow start Sunday to win his second consecutive Masters Tournament.
McIlroy, trailing by as many as two in the final round, regained his footing around the turn and held on for a one-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler.
Here’s a look at how things played out over 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club:
Rory McIlroy has become the fourth back-to-back winner in Masters history.
Final leaderboard at the 2026 Masters
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|R. McIlroy
|-12
|67
|65
|73
|71
|2
|S. Scheffler
|-11
|70
|74
|65
|68
|T3
|J. Rose
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|70
|T3
|R. Henley
|-10
|73
|71
|66
|68
|T3
|T. Hatton
|-10
|74
|66
|72
|66
|T3
|C. Young
|-10
|73
|67
|65
|73
|T7
|S. Burns
|-9
|67
|71
|68
|73
|T7
|C. Morikawa
|-9
|74
|69
|68
|68
|T9
|M. Homa
|-8
|72
|70
|71
|67
|T9
|X. Schauffele
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|68
|11
|J. Knapp
|-7
|73
|69
|69
|70
|T12
|P. Cantlay
|-5
|77
|67
|66
|73
|T12
|J. Day
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|75
|T12
|B. Koepka
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|T12
|H. Matsuyama
|-5
|72
|70
|72
|69
|T12
|P. Reed
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|73
|T12
|J. Spieth
|-5
|72
|73
|70
|68
|T18
|M. Fitzpatrick
|-4
|74
|69
|70
|71
|T18
|M. McNealy
|-4
|77
|70
|70
|67
|T18
|V. Hovland
|-4
|75
|71
|71
|67
|T21
|K. Bradley
|-3
|72
|74
|73
|66
|T21
|W. Clark
|-3
|72
|68
|72
|73
|T21
|L. Aberg
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|72
|T24
|A. Scott
|-2
|72
|74
|70
|70
|T24
|M. Brennan
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|T24
|B. Campbell
|-2
|71
|73
|69
|73
|T24
|S. Stevens
|-2
|72
|74
|70
|70
|T24
|C. Gotterup
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|T24
|M. McCarty
|-2
|72
|73
|72
|69
|T30
|H. English
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|72
|T30
|S. Lowry
|-1
|70
|69
|68
|80
|T30
|A. Noren
|-1
|77
|71
|69
|70
|T33
|B. Harman
|E
|79
|69
|67
|73
|T33
|D. Johnson
|E
|73
|71
|75
|69
|T33
|G. Woodland
|E
|71
|75
|76
|66
|T33
|T. Fleetwood
|E
|71
|68
|73
|76
|T33
|B. Griffin
|E
|72
|69
|70
|77
|T38
|H. Li
|1
|71
|69
|69
|80
|T38
|J. Rahm
|1
|78
|70
|73
|68
|T38
|R. Gerard
|1
|72
|72
|68
|77
|T41
|N. Taylor
|2
|71
|72
|70
|77
|T41
|J. Thomas
|2
|72
|74
|71
|73
|T41
|S. Straka
|2
|73
|72
|69
|76
|T41
|K. Reitan
|2
|72
|68
|73
|77
|T41
|J. Bridgeman
|2
|71
|74
|69
|76
|46
|S. Im
|3
|76
|69
|69
|77
|47
|S. Kim
|4
|75
|73
|72
|72
|48
|A. Rai
|5
|71
|74
|78
|70
|T49
|C. Conners
|6
|75
|73
|71
|75
|T49
|M. Penge
|6
|76
|69
|71
|78
|51
|K. Kitayama
|7
|69
|79
|75
|72
|52
|S. Garcia
|8
|72
|75
|74
|75
|53
|R. Hojgaard
|10
|78
|70
|73
|77
|54
|C. Schwartzel
|12
|75
|73
|77
|75