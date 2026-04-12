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2026 Masters live updates: Final-round leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news

Follow the final round of the 90th Masters with our live blog.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
April 11, 2026 09:43 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner set the stage for the final round at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead entering the final round of the 90th Masters Tournament.

Six others are within four shots, including four major champions — one of which is two-time Masters champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

A green jacket will be placed on someone’s shoulders Sunday evening. Will it be McIlroy receiving it for the second straight year? Or will he be the one adorning another?

Follow the action from Augusta National Golf Club with our live blog:

Updates
Here’s where we stand at noon ET

Final group is 2 hours and 25 minutes from teeing off.

Low scoring thus far:

Gary Woodland (through 12), Jon Rahm (12) and Viktor Hovland (8) are all 4 under for the day. Keegan Bradley (10) is 3 under.
Sergio update

The Masters - Round Two
Sergio Garcia snaps driver in anger two holes into Masters final round
Garcia broke his driver in frustration after hitting a drive on the par-5 second hole Sunday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.
Thoughts from a former PGA Tour pro

(And two-time beater of Tiger Woods in the former Match Play.)
Legacy-changing day for Justin Rose?

Sunday’s weather in Augusta

Thoughts from the 2008 champ

Final-round hole locations

We present to you, the 2017 Masters champion

The say, never lose your inner-child. Unless your inner-child is Sergio Garcia.
He still has Nos. 4 and 12 to go
Shane-Lowry-Masters-Ace-2026.jpg
Shane Lowry makes second career Masters hole-in-one in Round 3
Is anyone better on Tour than Shane Lowry at getting a hole-in-one? The Irishman recorded an ace on the par-3 sixth hole at Augusta. It’s his fifth career hole-in-one on Tour.
How we got to here ...

Saturday’s live-blog recap, highlighting Rory McIlroy’s loss of a six-shot lead.

rory-masters-crowd.jpg
2026 Masters, Round 3 recap: Young ties McIlroy as six-shot lead vanishes
Cameron Young chased down Rory McIlroy to set up a dramatic final round.