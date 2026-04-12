2026 Masters live updates: Final-round leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead entering the final round of the 90th Masters Tournament.

Six others are within four shots, including four major champions — one of which is two-time Masters champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

A green jacket will be placed on someone’s shoulders Sunday evening. Will it be McIlroy receiving it for the second straight year? Or will he be the one adorning another?

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