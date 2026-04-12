2026 Masters live updates: Final-round leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news
Follow the final round of the 90th Masters with our live blog.
Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead entering the final round of the 90th Masters Tournament.
Six others are within four shots, including four major champions — one of which is two-time Masters champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
A green jacket will be placed on someone’s shoulders Sunday evening. Will it be McIlroy receiving it for the second straight year? Or will he be the one adorning another?
Follow the action from Augusta National Golf Club with our live blog:
Final group is 2 hours and 25 minutes from teeing off.
Low scoring thus far:
Gary Woodland (through 12), Jon Rahm (12) and Viktor Hovland (8) are all 4 under for the day. Keegan Bradley (10) is 3 under.
Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee, spoke to Sergio on the 4th tee and gave him a code of conduct warning.— dougferguson405 (@dougferguson405) April 12, 2026
(And two-time beater of Tiger Woods in the former Match Play.)
Always thought if he played like he hits balls on the range it would be exciting to see…— Nick O'Hern (@nickohern) April 12, 2026
That is, 2 looks at the target then pull the trigger…
Rather than the 5-6-7-8-9 looks he has when hitting shots on the course https://t.co/R3uQsozEfN
I said it last year…. I’ll say it again….— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 12, 2026
Let’s have a day! 🌺🌸 pic.twitter.com/zka8ZsRwsL
Weather Bulletin: Sunday, April 12, 2026. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tjEMDwcYls— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026
Hole locations are very accessible for the final round…..get ready for a day filled with energy and excitement!— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) April 12, 2026
Hole locations for the final round of the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5JqGOQC6tW— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026
The say, never lose your inner-child. Unless your inner-child is Sergio Garcia.
Sergio just took a chunk out of the tee box at No. 2, smashed the water cooler, broke the head off his driver. now he's carrying Jon Rahm's bag down the fairway. quite the start pic.twitter.com/z6sTf6avRD— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 12, 2026
Saturday’s live-blog recap, highlighting Rory McIlroy’s loss of a six-shot lead.