Masters Par 3 Contest 2026: Best moments, highlights, aces and winner

The Masters Par 3 Contest is one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta National Golf Club every year.

It’s the most light-hearted moment of the week before the pressure of the tournament settles over the course, blending competition with plenty of precious family moments, aces and lasting memories the day before the first major of the year begins.

Here’s a look at the best moments, highlights, hole-in-ones and the winner from the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Masters Par 3 Contest 2026: Key highlights

Justin Thomas gets first hole-in-one of day.

Keegan Bradley becomes first player in Par 3 Contest history to make a hole-in-one in back-to-back years.

Best moments from 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest

Keegan Bradley makes history

Bradley made history with the third ace of the day, becoming the first player in Par 3 Contest history to make a hole-in-one in back-to-back years.

A hole-in-one two years in a row for Keegan Bradley. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IF8OrnqZdA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

At 90 years old, Gary Player has still got it

The all-time leader for hole-in-ones at the Par 3, Player converted this lengthy birdie putt to the delight of the crowd. A short while later, he picked up a young patron from the other side of the ropes and told him they would play together when Player was older.

Three-time Masters champion, Gary Player, converts the lengthy birdie putt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/7arGDTpTTJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Justin Thomas busts seal on Par 3 aces, starts day carding 1 on No. 2

JT’s last ace at the Par 3 was in 2016. He is the fifth person to go at least 10 years between aces at the event, according to the Masters.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Hole-in-ones and top shots

Hole-in-ones



Justin Thomas on No. 2

Wyndham Clark on No. 7

Keegan Bradley on No. 8

First player with a hole-in-one in consecutive years at the Par 3 Contest



Other top shots

Best family and caddie moments

DeChambeau + Hart = the duo we never knew we needed

The duo we didn't know we needed: Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Kevin Hart 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rgtu9oYujE — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

Bennett Scheffler tees it up with his dad

A newly minted big brother, the soon-to-be 2-year-old Bennett Scheffler is getting some reps in while his mom, Meredith, carries baby Remy, who is less than two weeks old.

Scottie and Bennett Scheffler ❤️



Like father, like son 🥹 pic.twitter.com/P4FaJhKZr0 — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

Who won the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest?

Winner: TBD

Score: TBD

Masters Par 3 Contest format and history

The Masters Par 3 Contest precedes the Masters Tournament. It was first held in 1960, with Sam Snead winning. The contest takes place in a single round on a nine-hole, par-27 course on the Augusta National grounds.The contest sees players’ families’ caddie for them, with some taking shots on their behalf.

To be eligible to win the contest, players have to play every shot. So when a spouse or kid takes a shot for them, they are disqualified — but they still get to finish the round. After all, it’s not all about winning... and there may be a good reason to avoid finishing atop the Par 3 leaderboard (see below).

The only ominous part of the contest is this stat: No winner of the Par 3 Contest has gone on to win the Masters in the same year.