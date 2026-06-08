RBC Canadian Open 2026: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto

The PGA Tour heads north of the border this week, where TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley hosts the annual RBC Canadian Open.

While some are taking the week to rest ahead of Shinnecock Hills, four out of the world’s top 10 players are in the field this week.

Tommy Fleetwood, who was tied for the Memorial Tournament lead late Sunday, enters as the slightest of favorites over No. 4-ranked Matt Fitzpatrick.

Here’s how the rest of the oddsboard shakes out and where there’s some potential value for bettors.

RBC Canadian Open odds (courtesy of DraftKings, as of June 8)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1150)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1175)

Sam Burns (+1325)

Collin Morikawa (+2350)

Wyndham Clark (+2400)

Justin Rose (+2500)

Robert MacIntrye (+2500)

Kristoffer Reitan (+2600)

Brooks Koepka (+2800)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+2900)

Viktor Hovland (+2900)

Michael Thorbjornsen (+3400)

Shane Lowry (+3400)

Jacob Bridgeman (+3600)

Alex Noren (+3900)

RBC Canadian Open - Rd 1 Watch the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.

Winner prediction

Kristoffer Reitan opened at +3200 but has already seen enough early week action that his odds are now less than five-time major winner Brooks Koepka. We’re not giving out the 28-year-old Norwegian because of that adjustment though. Rather, the 2026 Truist champ is worth a look because of his amazing recent form.

After being cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open at the end of March, Reitan has made it to the weekend in seven straight tournaments and found himself finishing inside the top 10 three times — and that’s not including the win at Quail Hollow.

A T-6 at Jack’s Place last week confirmed what we already knew about Reitan: This is someone who is absolutely punishing the ball off the tee. While his putting leaves room to be desired, the short stick hasn’t been totally working against Reitan over the last seven tournaments. He rolled it just fine at the Memorial and we’re expecting that to continue in Canada.

Reitan after first PGA win at Truist: 'It's going to be a very, very fun year' Kristoffer Reitan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Truist Championship and said he's looking forward to everything that comes with winning for the rest of the year.

Longshots worth considering

Speaking of Reitan, longshot winners have seemed to become a bit contagious this spring on Tour. With that in mind, we’ll dish out a few names here that are worth the tiniest of wagers (see: the cost of a slice of pizza or a box of ziti).

Corey Conners at +6900 makes you blink a few times. We’re talking about the same guy who has a pair of solo sixth place finishes here in 2022 and 2024, right? The same guy who will be playing in front of his national crowd? It’s a staggering number for two-time Tour winner like Conners, even if he wasn’t playing with some sort of home-field advantage. While he’s yet to threaten the winner’s circle in 2026, Conners has made 12 of 13 cuts this year. A poor weekend showing at the Memorial might have bettors looking elsewhere. Not us!

Could this be for Max Greyserman to get his first win on Tour? At +8200, we’ll pay to find out. Before a cut at the Charles Schwab, Greyserman had four straight top 40 finishes and looked dominant with the driver.

Last but not least another massive number: Matti Schmid at +11500. With three consecutive cuts in Ontario, Schmid is flying under the radar this week. But this is strictly a recent form play: the 28-year-old German has four top 10 finishes this season, including a T-4 at Aronimink where he played in the final pairing with Alex Smalley. He comes in here rested off a two-week hiatus and brings an elite approach game.

Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid earn trips to 2027 Masters Alex Smalley’s long birdie putt to close out the 2026 PGA Championship delivered a big bonus: He will get to play in next month’s U.S. Open and go Augusta next April.

First round leader props

We’ll keep this one simple and take a favorite here in Wyndham Clark at +4100. He’s obviously plenty live to win this thing, too, but just like the number a whole lot better in this field vs. Clark to win outright given the fact he shot an opening-round 63 here in 2022.

A solo third at Jack’s Place over the weekend pushed Clark up to No. 37 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and we’re predicting that his ascent won’t stop there. The 2023 U.S. Open winner and reigning CJ Cup Byron Nelson champ has been flushing it on Thursdays of late so we’re striking while the iron is hot.

No more distractions: Wyndham Clark believes his app will keep you focused on meditating Coming off a win at TPC Craig Ranch, Wyndham Clark posted a 67 during his opening round at the Memorial Tournament. He credited meditation to a key to his recent turnaround.

Best bet for RBC Canadian Open

We’ll go back to the favorites well here and give a little double tap on Fleetwood and Koepka to each finish inside the top 20 (including ties) at Osprey Valley. Parlayed together, there’s a nice payout of +270. Fleetwood looked as good as he has all year at Muirfield Village on Sunday — plus he’s been a top 10 machine this year, so his form checks out.

As for Koepka, he admitted prior to the Masters that he wants to see himself compete on Sunday in the tournament before a major championship. He comes in completely focused — and rested after not being in the Memorial’s signature event field. The gamble comes with what type of short game will Koepka be bringing with him up north. Putting has been the main storyline for Koepka since he rejoined the Tour in January. A new narrative has to emerge at some point, right?

