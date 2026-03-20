What went wrong on 11? Matt Wallace explains touching ball, calling penalty on self

The par-5 11th hole on the Copperhead Course almost got the best of Matt Wallace Friday afternoon.

Wallace landed off the fairway and in pine straw and leaves. While addressing his second shot, he felt the ball move and called a penalty on himself. Wallace still made par, however, on his way to a 3-under 68 second round at the Valspar.

“This one twig was sticking out, and I think when I was waggling the ball definitely moved,” said Wallace who sits T-37 entering the weekend. “Didn’t know whether it was in the action of my swing or anything, but I definitely touched it, and then the ball moved from that.

“So I had to replace it, I didn’t think it was going to go — didn’t think I would be standing here making the cut after that,” he added. “But a good bit of karma and managed to make some birdies coming in.”

The moment definitely had Wallace reflecting back on his career as he walked to the 12th hole after making his 5-foot par putt.

“I was thinking back after, from the time I did it to walking to the next shot, I was like, ‘Has that ever happened?’ I don’t think it’s ever happened,” he said when asked if he had ever penalized himself before.

Wallace said the par putt on No. 11 “didn’t really give me much momentum” but did admit that it was very much needed at the time.

Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar Matt Wallace called a penalty on himself on the 11th hole Friday at the Valspar Championship. He explained the situation after his round.

After T-7 and T-17 finishes in 2023 and 2024, respectively, Wallace found himself missing the cut at here last year. Friday’s round was a welcome turn of good form for the 35-year-old Englishman, who had missed three of four cuts to start the season.

“It’s one of my favorite courses that we play. It’s so hard,” Wallace said. “No one’s going to get away from you. You need to play well no matter what. You’re not going to breathe around here. So I still feel like I’ve got a chance to make a run at this weekend. ... That’s the big part for me is not just about this week, it’s about playing well. I’ve got three events coming up now that I like, so carry that on and hopefully get in contention at the weekend at some point.”