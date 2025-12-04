PGA hoping to identify 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain by first quarter of next year

Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday that he’d not been asked about a potential U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy in 2027.

“No one’s asked me,” Woods said, twice actually while evading whether he’d even be interested in the gig.

The PGA of America wouldn’t confirm whether it planned on reaching out to the 15-time major champion about the lead job at Adare Manor in Ireland. Woods has previously served as a vice captain in 2016, and he also captained the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team.

However, a PGA spokesperson did share with Golf Channel this statement: “It’s our hope to identify the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain by the first quarter of next year.”

Keegan Bradley, who captain this year’s U.S. side in its loss at Bethpage, said he’d love a second stint but reckoned that probably wouldn’t happen.

“Of course, I would love to do it again,” Bradley said. “I would love to avenge that loss, but that’s not up to me.”

Bradley added that the 2027 captaincy would be Woods’ if he wanted it.

“I think if Tiger wants to do this, he’s going to do it,” Bradley said. “Tiger is not only a hero to all of us that would be on his team, but he’s also an incredible leader and a person that everyone would love to play for. But I’m pretty sure when he wants to do this, he’s going to get to be able to do it.”

Other potential U.S. captains for Ireland include Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker.

The PGA typically announces its captain the spring of the year prior to the matches, though it didn’t select Bradley until July 2024.