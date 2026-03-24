Pierceson Coody, world No. 51, among Masters hopefuls in Houston

As kids, Pierceson Coody and his twin brother, Parker, would caddie for their grandfather, 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, in the annual Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Charles would let the boys hit putts, with Parker getting the honors at Nos. 2, 4, 6 and 8, and Pierceson tabbed for Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 9. In 2010, when the twins were 10 years old, Parker holed a long putt early in the round before Pierceson sank a 40-foot curler from the top ridge on the ninth hole, putts that made Sportscenter’s top players that evening.

“Seeing myself on ESPN … that was really special,” Pierceson said. “And also because I had the moment with my granddad and got to celebrate with him.”

Pierceson Coody is now on the cusp of becoming the first grandson of a Masters champion to compete in the tournament.

Coody enters this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park ranked No. 51 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The top 50, not already invited, when the rankings update on Monday will be added to the Masters field. Currently, Daniel Berger (37), Jake Knapp (42), Matt McCarty (44) and Nicolai Hojgaard (47) are the four players inside the top 50 not yet qualified. Michael Thorbjornsen (56) is the next player after Coody who is still attempting to punch his ticket to Augusta National.

All aforementioned players except for Berger are teeing it up at Memorial Park.

Coody got off to a hot start to this year, his first full season back on the PGA Tour since playing 2024 as a rookie. He tied for second at Farmers as part of a stretch where he finished T-18 or better in five of six events. He missed cuts at API and The Players before posting a T-55 last week at Valspar.

Coody was T-52 at last year’s Houston Open and T-57 the year prior.