Scottie Scheffler among several top commits to American Express

Scottie Scheffler plans to make his season debut at The American Express.

The world No. 1 Scheffler is currently one of six players ranked 11th or better in the Official World Golf Ranking who have committed to the pro-am-style event, which will take place Jan. 22-25 at PGA West and nearby La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.

This will be Scheffler’s sixth AmEx, though he missed last year’s tournament while recovering from a freak hand injury. He finished a career-best third in his debut in 2020 and boasts three straight top-25 finishes after a missed cut in 2021.

Joining Scheffler in playing are fifth-ranked Russell Henley, No. 7 Robert MacIntyre, No. 8 Ben Griffin, No. 10 Justin Rose and No. 11 Sepp Straka, who is the defending champion. Will Zalatoris will also make his return from injury, having not competed since last year’s PGA Championship because of a back injury that required surgery.

Last year’s field featured just two top-10 players.

While the AmEx is usually the third event of the PGA Tour calendar, it is second this season after The Sentry was canceled due to agronomic and logistical challenges. The Tour instead opens its season next week at the Sony Open in Hawaii.