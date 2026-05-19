Scottie Scheffler returns for title defense at Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record at 253 last year at TPC Craig Ranch when he won by eight shots a week after capturing the PGA Championship. The tournament dates to 1944 when Byron Nelson won by 10 shots.

Scheffler tied for 14th at the PGA Championship, his first finish outside the top 10 in a major since the 2024 U.S. Open. His only victory this year was The American Express in January.

Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: 'I don't think Scottie Scheffler was wrong' Golf Today analyst Jaime Diaz said he agreed with Scottie Scheffler's complaints about the pin positions at the PGA Championship at Aronimink and doesn't think the layout rewarded good shots enough.

PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai withdrew from the field on Monday.

Jordan Spieth has six finishes in the top 20 this year but has yet to register a top 10 since the Memorial last year.

TPC Craig Ranch went through a $25 million overhaul in 2025 for the first major work on it since it opened in 2004. Lanny Wadkins advised on the changes.

Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout, a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, is playing on a sponsor exemption. Stout is coming off his third straight Big 12 Conference title.

