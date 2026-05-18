Seven players punch U.S. Open tickets in England, though Thomas Detry misses in playoff

Nathan Kimsey fired a second-round 62 Monday at Walton Heath to qualify for his first U.S. Open as the medalist of the England final qualifier.

Kimsey shot 14 under over 36 holes, two strokes better than Spain’s Rocco Repetto Taylor, who also was among the seven players to qualify for next month’s national championship at Shinnecock Hills. Kimsey, a 33-year-old from England who plays primarily on the DP World Tour, made his major debut at last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he tied for 40th.

Tying for third at 11 under was England’s Matthew Jordan, Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard, Spain’s Angel Hidalgo and Italy’s Filippo Celli.

U.S. Open 2026: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Shinnecock The USGA is contesting 13 final qualifying sites to help determine the field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Norgaard tied for 46th in his U.S. Open debut last summer at Oakmont, where Jordan also debuted but missed the cut; Jordan has twice been T-10 at Open Championships, though. Celli was low amateur at the 2022 Open at St. Andrews, though hasn’t played a major since.

France’s Ugo Coussaud won a four-man playoff for the final spot while Hennie du Plessis and Andrew Wilson settled for first and second alternate, respectively. Thomas Detry, who narrowly missed qualifying via LIV points and the Official World Golf Ranking, came away empty-handed in extras.