Sheriff’s report released after Tiger Woods’ arrest for suspicion of DUI

Tiger Woods was “sweating profusely” and “limping and stumbling to the right” following the car crash that led to his arrest last Friday for suspicion of DUI with property damage, according to the accident report from the Martin County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.

Woods was arrested after his SUV clipped a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck traveling north on South Beach Road on Jupiter Island, Florida. Around 2 p.m. ET, Woods’ SUV rolled onto its side and he had to exit the vehicle from the passenger side door, authorities said. There were no injuries to either Woods or the driver of the truck, who was identified as Jeromy Bullard.

Deputy Tatiana Levenar responded to the accident “in reference to a DUI investigation.” According to Levenar’s report, Woods was “sweating profusely” despite “sitting in the back seat [of the patrol car] with cool air flowing.” The deputy also noted Woods’ “movement was lethargic and slow” and his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.”

When Woods was asked if he had taken any prescription medication he said, “I take a few,” and when he was searched deputies found two pills in his pocket that were identified as hydrocodone, a potent opioid medication used to treat moderate to severe chronic pain.

Woods told deputies that he was “looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station” just before the accident. He also said he was “coming from his house,” in Jupiter.

During the investigation, Woods told deputies he’s had “seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg,” which was severely injured during a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after car crash in Florida Woods was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail for suspicion of DUI and other charges after being involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida.

According to Levenar, “Woods’ normal faculties were impaired” and he was arrested.

After being arrested, Woods was taken to Martin County jail for observation and where deputies administered a breathalyzer, which didn’t indicate any alcohol use. It’s also when he refused to take a urine test. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic ER South where he refused any treatment. Woods was held for eight hours, which is the protocol for a DUI arrest, and was released around 11 p.m. ET Friday.

Woods’ manager has not responded to a request for comment and neither the PGA Tour nor the PGA of America have issued a statement.

Woods was scheduled to be in Augusta, Georgia, next week for the opening of a nine-hole course at The Patch, a public facility, and Tuesday’s Champions Dinner. He was also mulling a return to competition, his first since the 2024 Open Championship, at the year’s first major but those plans are now uncertain.

A mandatory court appearance is currently scheduled for Stuart, Florida, on April 23.