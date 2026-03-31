Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to DUI following rollover crash

Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI after his arrest last week near his home in South Florida.

In a court filing Tuesday, Woods waived arraignment and demanded a trial by jury.

Woods has retained criminal defense attorney Douglas Duncan to represent him in the case, according to court records. Duncan also represented Woods after the 15-time major winner was arrested in 2017 on three misdemeanor charges including DUI. Woods later pled guilty to reckless driving.

Earlier Tuesday, details from the probable cause affidavit were released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to that report, Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station and did not see the truck slowing down ahead of him during the rollover crash a few miles from his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The deputy wrote in the report that Woods was “lethargic and slow” and “sweating profusely” while she interviewed him following the accident.

Woods told authorities that he’d taken prescription medication earlier in the morning. A deputy found two hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket, according to the report.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, as well as property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Neither Woods nor the PGA Tour have publicly commented on his arrest.

Woods is scheduled for arraignment on April 23.