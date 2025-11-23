The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse
Published November 23, 2025 03:56 PM
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Sami Valikmaki won his first PGA Tour event at the season finale, the RSM Classic.
Valimaki earned $1.26 million from the $7 million purse, along with a two-year Tour exemption.
Max McGreevy birdied his final hole to finish solo second and claim $763,000. Here’s the purse breakdown on St. Simmons Island, Georgia:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sami Valimaki
|$1,260,000
|2
|Max McGreevy
|$763,000
|3
|Ricky Castillo
|$483,000
|T4
|Nico Echavarria
|$294,583
|T4
|Si Woo Kim
|$294,583
|T4
|Lee Hodges
|$294,583
|T7
|Sam Stevens
|$166,886
|T7
|Rico Hoey
|$166,886
|T7
|Doug Ghim
|$166,886
|T7
|J.T. Poston
|$166,886
|T7
|John Pak
|$166,886
|T7
|Seeamus Power
|$166,886
|T7
|Zac Blair
|$166,886
|T7
|Johnny Keefer
|$166,886
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|$166,886
|T7
|Patrick Rodgers
|$166,886
|T7
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$166,886
|T18
|Keith Mitchell
|$99,750
|T18
|Doc Redman
|$99,750
|T18
|Mac Meissner
|$99,750
|T21
|Ben Martin
|$76,300
|T21
|Ryan Palmer
|$76,300
|T21
|William Mouw
|$76,300
|T21
|Eric Cole
|$76,300
|T25
|Trey Mullinax
|$50,438
|T25
|Henrik Norlander
|$50,438
|T25
|Byeong Hun An
|$50,438
|T25
|Webb Simpson
|$50,438
|T25
|Hayden Buckley
|$50,438
|T25
|Greyson Sigg
|$50,438
|T25
|Davis Thompson
|$50,438
|T25
|Antoine Rozner
|$50,438
|T25
|Andrew Putnam
|$50,438
|T34
|Kris Ventura
|$34,950
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn
|$34,950
|T34
|Vince Whaley
|$34,950
|T34
|Ben Kohles
|$34,950
|T34
|Harrison Endycott
|$34,950
|T34
|Patton Kizzire
|$34,950
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|$34,950
|T41
|Brice Garnett
|$25,550
|T41
|Austin Eckroat
|$25,550
|T41
|Chan Kim
|$25,550
|T41
|Chris Kirk
|$25,550
|T41
|Niklas Norgaard
|$25,550
|T41
|Jonathan Byrd
|$25,550
|T47
|Ben Silverman
|$19,180
|T47
|Matthew Riedel
|$19,180
|T47
|Harris English
|$19,180
|T47
|Sam Ryder
|$19,180
|T51
|Jesper Svensson
|$16,399
|T51
|Daniel Berger
|$16,399
|T51
|Pierceson Coody
|$16,399
|T51
|Matt Wallace
|$16,399
|T51
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$16,399
|T51
|Karl Vilips
|$16,399
|T51
|Michael Brennan
|$16,399
|T51
|Jackson Suber
|$16,399
|T51
|Denny McCarthy
|$16,399
|T51
|Quade Cummins
|$16,399
|T51
|Troy Merritt
|$16,399
|T62
|Chad Ramey
|$15,400
|T62
|Alex Smalley
|$15,400
|T64
|Beau Hossler
|$15,050
|T64
|Brandt Snedeker
|$15,050
|T64
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|$15,050
|T67
|Davis Riley
|$14,630
|T67
|Matthieu Pavon
|$14,630
|T67
|Matt Kuchar
|$14,630
|70
|Adam Hadwin
|$14,350
|71
|Chez Reavie
|$14,210
|T72
|Brendan Valdes
|$14,000
|T72
|James Hahn
|$14,000