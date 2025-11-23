Skip navigation
The RSM Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $7 million purse

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:56 PM
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
November 23, 2025 05:00 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Sami Valikmaki won his first PGA Tour event at the season finale, the RSM Classic.

Valimaki earned $1.26 million from the $7 million purse, along with a two-year Tour exemption.

Max McGreevy birdied his final hole to finish solo second and claim $763,000. Here’s the purse breakdown on St. Simmons Island, Georgia:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Sami Valimaki$1,260,000
2Max McGreevy$763,000
3Ricky Castillo$483,000
T4Nico Echavarria$294,583
T4Si Woo Kim$294,583
T4Lee Hodges$294,583
T7Sam Stevens$166,886
T7Rico Hoey$166,886
T7Doug Ghim$166,886
T7J.T. Poston$166,886
T7John Pak$166,886
T7Seeamus Power$166,886
T7Zac Blair$166,886
T7Johnny Keefer$166,886
T7Andrew Novak$166,886
T7Patrick Rodgers$166,886
T7Michael Thorbjornsen$166,886
T18Keith Mitchell$99,750
T18Doc Redman$99,750
T18Mac Meissner$99,750
T21Ben Martin$76,300
T21Ryan Palmer$76,300
T21William Mouw$76,300
T21Eric Cole$76,300
T25Trey Mullinax$50,438
T25Henrik Norlander$50,438
T25Byeong Hun An$50,438
T25Webb Simpson$50,438
T25Hayden Buckley$50,438
T25Greyson Sigg$50,438
T25Davis Thompson$50,438
T25Antoine Rozner$50,438
T25Andrew Putnam$50,438
T34Kris Ventura$34,950
T34Patrick Fishburn$34,950
T34Vince Whaley$34,950
T34Ben Kohles$34,950
T34Harrison Endycott$34,950
T34Patton Kizzire$34,950
T34Mark Hubbard$34,950
T41Brice Garnett$25,550
T41Austin Eckroat$25,550
T41Chan Kim$25,550
T41Chris Kirk$25,550
T41Niklas Norgaard$25,550
T41Jonathan Byrd$25,550
T47Ben Silverman$19,180
T47Matthew Riedel$19,180
T47Harris English$19,180
T47Sam Ryder$19,180
T51Jesper Svensson$16,399
T51Daniel Berger$16,399
T51Pierceson Coody$16,399
T51Matt Wallace$16,399
T51Mackenzie Hughes$16,399
T51Karl Vilips$16,399
T51Michael Brennan$16,399
T51Jackson Suber$16,399
T51Denny McCarthy$16,399
T51Quade Cummins$16,399
T51Troy Merritt$16,399
T62Chad Ramey$15,400
T62Alex Smalley$15,400
T64Beau Hossler$15,050
T64Brandt Snedeker$15,050
T64Thomas Rosenmueller$15,050
T67Davis Riley$14,630
T67Matthieu Pavon$14,630
T67Matt Kuchar$14,630
70Adam Hadwin$14,350
71Chez Reavie$14,210
T72Brendan Valdes$14,000
T72James Hahn$14,000