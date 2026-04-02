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Valero Texas Open first round delayed, tee times adjusted

  
Published April 2, 2026 09:31 AM
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The first round of the Valero Texas Open was delayed by 90 minutes Thursday morning because of threatening weather.

Early-morning thunderstorms in the area led PGA Tour officials to postpone the start of play at TPC San Antonio until 10 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at adjusted tee times with preferred lies in effect:

Valero Texas Open 2025 - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2026: Adjusted first-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Adjusted tee times, groupings and information on how to watch the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
  • Marisa Marcellino
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  • Marisa Marcellino
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The afternoon forecast calls for only partly cloudy skies. Golf Channel coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.