Valero Texas Open first round delayed, tee times adjusted
Published April 2, 2026 09:31 AM
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The first round of the Valero Texas Open was delayed by 90 minutes Thursday morning because of threatening weather.
Early-morning thunderstorms in the area led PGA Tour officials to postpone the start of play at TPC San Antonio until 10 a.m. ET.
Here’s a look at adjusted tee times with preferred lies in effect:
Adjusted tee times, groupings and information on how to watch the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
The afternoon forecast calls for only partly cloudy skies. Golf Channel coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.