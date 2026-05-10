Watch: Cameron Young four-putts from 14 feet early in Truist final round

Cameron Young’s bid for a third victory in five starts hit a snag on the second hole Sunday at the Truist Championship.

Playing in the final round’s penultimate pairing, Young four-putted from 14 feet, missing a pair of 3-footers in the process. The double bogey dropped him to 10 under.

3 putts from 3 feet 😕



Cameron Young moves from 2 back to 4 back.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/rUkspeidMW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2026

Alex Fitzpatrick, the 54-hole leader, also doubled a hole early, doing so at Quail Hollow’s par-4 third after three-putting from 11 feet and missing a 4-footer for bogey.

With Young birdieing No. 3 to get back to 11 under, both Young and Fitzpatrick found themselves suddenly three shots off Kristoffer Reitan’s lead through four holes.