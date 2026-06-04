WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes 62-footer with back turned to the hole
Published June 4, 2026 10:29 AM
Scheffler eyes three-peat as McIlroy looks for first Memorial win
Scottie Scheffler is looking to match history with a third consecutive win at the Memorial Tournament. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is seeking his first victory at Jack's Place. Todd Lewis reports from Muirfield Village.
Jordan Spieth has made many incredible birdies throughout his career. Add this one Thursday at the Memorial Tournament to the list.
With his back facing the hole on the par-4 sixth at Muirfield Village, Spieth hit the perfect 180-degree putt from outside 62 feet.
62 footer with his back turned?? 🤯— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 4, 2026
Jordan Spieth with one of the most impressive putts you'll see this week @MemorialGolf.
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Those 62 feet measured in a straight line, which this putt definitely did not take. The ball took so long to find the hole, Spieth was there to greet it when it did. His first birdie of the day got him to 1 under, two off the early lead in the PGA Tour’s signature event.