Will Bryson DeChambeau’s best be enough to finally win at Augusta National?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For about 25 minutes, Bryson DeChambeau spoke matter-of-factly about the less glamorous side of golf. It’s important to stay patient, make good decisions and hit the center of the green. The word “obedience” even came up.

Then a question about his rivalry with Rory McIlroy stirred at least a little bit of his competitiveness.

“Do I respect him as an individual? One hundred percent. Do I want to beat him every time I see him? Absolutely,” DeChambeau said. “I think that’s what’s so brilliant about the game of golf is that juxtaposition — having that sportsmanlike respect and then wanting to just absolutely beat the living you-know-what out of him.”

The Masters could do far worse this week than a Sunday rematch between McIlroy, the defending champion, and DeChambeau, who was with him in the final group last year before finishing tied for fifth. After that tournament, DeChambeau acted surprised by McIlroy’s lack of chattiness on the course. He gave no indication Tuesday of any lingering issues between them, but DeChambeau made it clear that — regardless of the opponent — he’s eager for another chance to contend for a green jacket at Augusta National.

“The more I put myself in those positions, the better opportunities I’m going to have to win. It’s just been a gradual learning process,” he said. “You never know what this week may bring, but I certainly hope to give it my all and put myself back in that position because I want to feel it again.”

DeChambeau’s two best showings at the Masters were in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth, and 2025. Even a final-round 75 last year didn’t prevent him from shooting a career-best 7 under par for the tournament.

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Now, he might be playing better than anyone. DeChambeau won LIV Golf events in Singapore and South Africa last month. Augusta National will be the judge of how much that means, but there are plenty of reasons to consider him among the favorites.

“I feel like my game’s in the best place of its career, outside of maybe Greenbrier (in 2023) when I shot 58,” he said. “I’m excited to get the week going and see where I can put myself.”

Few can create a buzz around the tee box like DeChambeau. He led this tournament in driving distance last year — no shock there — but his performance depends on what he does after that. He’ll need more than booming tee shots this week.

DeChambeau attributed his improvement in recent Masters to a more measured approach.

“More patience, like not as aggressive all the time. Knowing where to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive,” he said. “Making better decisions, having a caddie that reins me in sometimes.”

DeChambeau’s win in South Africa was emotional for reasons he wouldn’t elaborate on, but he spoke Tuesday about perspective off the course.

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“I feel like I found something that allows me to be the best of myself, where I’ve got a little bit of a fire in my belly but an ability to have respect for where I’m at in life and a comfort of knowing where I’m at in life,” the 32-year-old DeChambeau said. “Knowing that golf is a big deal, there’s no question this week’s a big deal, but it’s not everything in life. There’s more to it than that. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that, sometimes the hard way.”

DeChambeau beat Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, in a playoff in South Africa. So dismiss that victory at your peril. Last year, DeChambeau couldn’t keep up with McIlroy at Augusta National and was something of an afterthought when it was Justin Rose who forced a playoff with the eventual winner.

DeChambeau was in the mix for a while, though.

“It was a great learning lesson. Leading or being tied for the lead and having the lead, that last-group final round, gave me a lot of perspective on it. Then losing it and having things not go my way as they finished out and Rory completed the (career) Grand Slam,” DeChambeau said. “Last year he earned it, right? It was really cool to see in person. ... As I reflect back on it, the one thing I can take from it is I can put myself in those positions.”