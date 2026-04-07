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Masters 2026: Tee times, featured groups, how to watch Round 1

  
Published April 7, 2026 12:01 PM
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
April 6, 2026 06:28 PM
Chris Gotterup has risen to the No. 11-ranked player in the world thanks to four wins over the last 10 months. He spoke to reporters about his first Masters memory and whether he'll be nervous on the first tee Thursday.

The 90th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

“Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play.

Featured Round 1 groups for 2026 Masters

Morning (ET; a = amateur)

  • 9:55 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:07 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
  • 10:31 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

Afternoon (ET)

  • 1:08 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:20 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
  • 1:44 p.mm. - Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

How to watch Round 1 of the 2026 Masters

Round 1 tee times for the 2026 Masters

Honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will tee off at 7:25 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Time (ET)Player 1Player 2Player 3
7:40 AMJohn KeeferHaotong LiMatt McCarty
7:50 AMNaoyuki KataokaMax HomaCarlos Ortiz
8:02 AMJose Maria OlazabalSam BurnsAldrich Potgieter
8:14 AMAngel CabreraTommy FleetwoodJackson Herrington (a)
8:26 AMCharl SchwartzelCameron YoungRyan Fox
8:38 AMVijay SinghPatrick CantlayRasmus Hojgaard
8:50 AMKurt KitayamaBrian HarmanCasey Jarvis
9:02 AMBubba WatsonSungjae ImBrandon Holt (a)
9:19 AMCameron SmithSam BurnsJake Knapp
9:31 AMKeegan BradleyRyan GerardNick Taylor
9:43 AMDustin JohnsonShane LowryJason Day
9:55 AMPatrick ReedTommy FleetwoodAkshay Bhatia
10:07 AMBryson DeChambeauMatt FitzpatrickXander Schauffele
10:19 AMHideki MatsuyamaCollin MorikawaRussell Henley
10:31 AMRory McIlroyCameron YoungMason Howell (a)
10:43 AMViktor HovlandPatrick CantlayAlex Noren
11:03 AMSam StevensSungjae ImBrian Campbell
11:15 AMAndrew NovakTom McKibbinMateo Pulcini (a)
11:27 AMMike WeirWyndham ClarkNicolai Hojgaard
11:39 AMZach JohnsonMichael KimEthan Fang (a)
11:51 AMDanny WillettDavis RileyBrian Harman
12:03 PMAdam ScottDaniel BergerFifa Laopakdee (a)
12:15 PMFred CouplesMin Woo LeeJacob Bridgeman
12:27 PMSergio GarciaAaron RaiMichael Brennan
12:44 PMHarry HallCorey ConnersTyrrell Hatton
12:56 PMJ.J. SpaunMaverick McNealyLudvig Åberg
1:08 PMJon RahmChris GotterupBrooks Koepka
1:20 PMJordan SpiethJustin RoseJustin Thomas
1:32 PMSepp StrakaBen GriffinGary Woodland
1:44 PMScottie SchefflerRobert MacIntyreSi Woo Kim
1:56 PMHarris EnglishMarco Penge