Masters 2026: Tee times, featured groups, how to watch Round 1
Published April 7, 2026 12:01 PM
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
Chris Gotterup has risen to the No. 11-ranked player in the world thanks to four wins over the last 10 months. He spoke to reporters about his first Masters memory and whether he'll be nervous on the first tee Thursday.
The 90th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
“Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play.
Featured Round 1 groups for 2026 Masters
Morning (ET; a = amateur)
- 9:55 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:07 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 10:31 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)
Afternoon (ET)
- 1:08 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:20 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
- 1:44 p.mm. - Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
How to watch Round 1 of the 2026 Masters
- 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- 1-3PM: Round 1 (Prime Video)
- 3-7:30PM: Round 1 (ESPN)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Round 1 tee times for the 2026 Masters
Honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will tee off at 7:25 a.m. ET on Thursday.
|Time (ET)
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|7:40 AM
|John Keefer
|Haotong Li
|Matt McCarty
|7:50 AM
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|Max Homa
|Carlos Ortiz
|8:02 AM
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Sam Burns
|Aldrich Potgieter
|8:14 AM
|Angel Cabrera
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Jackson Herrington (a)
|8:26 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Cameron Young
|Ryan Fox
|8:38 AM
|Vijay Singh
|Patrick Cantlay
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|8:50 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Brian Harman
|Casey Jarvis
|9:02 AM
|Bubba Watson
|Sungjae Im
|Brandon Holt (a)
|9:19 AM
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Burns
|Jake Knapp
|9:31 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Gerard
|Nick Taylor
|9:43 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Shane Lowry
|Jason Day
|9:55 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Akshay Bhatia
|10:07 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Xander Schauffele
|10:19 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Collin Morikawa
|Russell Henley
|10:31 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Cameron Young
|Mason Howell (a)
|10:43 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Patrick Cantlay
|Alex Noren
|11:03 AM
|Sam Stevens
|Sungjae Im
|Brian Campbell
|11:15 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Tom McKibbin
|Mateo Pulcini (a)
|11:27 AM
|Mike Weir
|Wyndham Clark
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|11:39 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Michael Kim
|Ethan Fang (a)
|11:51 AM
|Danny Willett
|Davis Riley
|Brian Harman
|12:03 PM
|Adam Scott
|Daniel Berger
|Fifa Laopakdee (a)
|12:15 PM
|Fred Couples
|Min Woo Lee
|Jacob Bridgeman
|12:27 PM
|Sergio Garcia
|Aaron Rai
|Michael Brennan
|12:44 PM
|Harry Hall
|Corey Conners
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:56 PM
|J.J. Spaun
|Maverick McNealy
|Ludvig Åberg
|1:08 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Chris Gotterup
|Brooks Koepka
|1:20 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Rose
|Justin Thomas
|1:32 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Ben Griffin
|Gary Woodland
|1:44 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Robert MacIntyre
|Si Woo Kim
|1:56 PM
|Harris English
|Marco Penge