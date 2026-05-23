Wyndham Clark takes Moving Day reins at Byron Nelson, puts pressure on Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim’s chase for 58 captured the attention of everyone at TPC Craig Ranch Friday.

When he went into the clubhouse with a five-shot lead after 36 holes, most probably thought they were witnessing a runaway train.

That is proving to be short-sighted on Moving Day as Kim’s lead has been erased entirely. Wyndham Clark applied considerable pressure with a first-nine that included a stretch of three consecutive birdies and an eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.

Wyndham Clark makes eagle to go out in 31 and move within one shot of the lead 🦅🔥



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/I94xkQKJIL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 23, 2026

Then Clark took a shot lead over Kim with a birdie on No. 12, only for the two to draw even at 19 under as of 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.

