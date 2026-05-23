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CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published May 22, 2026 08:52 PM
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
May 22, 2026 08:37 PM
Si Woo Kim discussed shooting 11-under 60 during the second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday and nearly tying Jim Furyk's record.

Will we see a sub-60 score this weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? We almost saw one Friday, when Si Woo Kim shot 60 with a bogey on his final hole.

Kim holds a five-shot lead through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in a group tied for second and fellow local favorite Jordan Spieth is six off the pace.

The threat of inclement weather Saturday led the Tour to have the field go off in groups of three between 10:44 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET off hole Nos. 1 and 10. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Round 3 tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Time
TeePlayers
10:44 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Chad Ramey

Patrick Rodgers

10:44 AM
EDT		10

Rico Hoey

Peter Malnati

Taylor Pendrith

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

S.Y. Noh

Erik van Rooyen

10:55 AM
EDT		10

Lanto Griffin

Troy Merritt

John Parry

11:06 AM
EDT		1

A.J. Ewart

Patrick Fishburn

Mark Hubbard

11:06 AM
EDT		10

Yongjun Bae

John VanDerLaan

Doug Ghim

11:17 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Max Greyserman

Sam Ryder

11:17 AM
EDT		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Ben Silverman

Blades Brown

11:28 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Hank Lebioda

Pierceson Coody

11:28 AM
EDT		10

Charley Hoffman

Jordan Smith

Ryo Hisatsune

11:39 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Brooks Koepka

Stephan Jaeger

11:39 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Tom Kim

Rasmus Højgaard

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Luke List

Camilo Villegas

11:50 AM
EDT		10

Zac Blair

Eric Cole

Johnny Keefer

12:01 PM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Chan Kim

Seamus Power

12:01 PM
EDT		10

Jeffrey Kang

Adam Svensson

Austin Eckroat

12:12 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Tony Finau

Taylor Moore

12:12 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Matthieu Pavon

Thorbjørn Olesen

12:23 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Tyler Duncan

Keith Mitchell

12:23 PM
EDT		10

Danny Willett

Dan Brown

Jonathan Byrd

12:34 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Jackson Suber

12:34 PM
EDT		10

Fabián Gómez

Justin Lower

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Kensei Hirata

12:45 PM
EDT		10

Neal Shipley

Adrien Saddier