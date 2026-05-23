CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch
Will we see a sub-60 score this weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? We almost saw one Friday, when Si Woo Kim shot 60 with a bogey on his final hole.
Kim holds a five-shot lead through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in a group tied for second and fellow local favorite Jordan Spieth is six off the pace.
The threat of inclement weather Saturday led the Tour to have the field go off in groups of three between 10:44 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET off hole Nos. 1 and 10. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Round 3 tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:44 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Chad Ramey
Patrick Rodgers
|10:44 AM
EDT
|10
Rico Hoey
Peter Malnati
Taylor Pendrith
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
S.Y. Noh
Erik van Rooyen
|10:55 AM
EDT
|10
Lanto Griffin
Troy Merritt
John Parry
|11:06 AM
EDT
|1
A.J. Ewart
Patrick Fishburn
Mark Hubbard
|11:06 AM
EDT
|10
Yongjun Bae
John VanDerLaan
Doug Ghim
|11:17 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Max Greyserman
Sam Ryder
|11:17 AM
EDT
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Ben Silverman
Blades Brown
|11:28 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Hank Lebioda
Pierceson Coody
|11:28 AM
EDT
|10
Charley Hoffman
Jordan Smith
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:39 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Brooks Koepka
Stephan Jaeger
|11:39 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Tom Kim
Rasmus Højgaard
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Luke List
Camilo Villegas
|11:50 AM
EDT
|10
Zac Blair
Eric Cole
Johnny Keefer
|12:01 PM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Chan Kim
Seamus Power
|12:01 PM
EDT
|10
Jeffrey Kang
Adam Svensson
Austin Eckroat
|12:12 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Tony Finau
Taylor Moore
|12:12 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Matthieu Pavon
Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:23 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Tyler Duncan
Keith Mitchell
|12:23 PM
EDT
|10
Danny Willett
Dan Brown
Jonathan Byrd
|12:34 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Jackson Suber
|12:34 PM
EDT
|10
Fabián Gómez
Justin Lower
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Sungjae Im
Kensei Hirata
|12:45 PM
EDT
|10
Neal Shipley
Adrien Saddier