CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch

Will we see a sub-60 score this weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? We almost saw one Friday, when Si Woo Kim shot 60 with a bogey on his final hole.

Kim holds a five-shot lead through 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in a group tied for second and fellow local favorite Jordan Spieth is six off the pace.

The threat of inclement weather Saturday led the Tour to have the field go off in groups of three between 10:44 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET off hole Nos. 1 and 10. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Round 3 tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson