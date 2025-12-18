Skip navigation
On a Wednesday night in December, Optum Golf Channel Games deliver fun, fast chaos
By design, the Optum Golf Channel Games never stopped moving on Wednesday night, under the lights at Trump National Jupiter, where Scottie Scheffler’s team edged Rory McIlroy’s squad by the slimmest of margins.
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Watch the biggest hits from the biggest names in the long drive competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games.
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates’ performances.
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
Watch the biggest moments from the captain’s challenge at the Optum Golf Channel Games where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy engage in a duel of distance.