The history and science behind Trackman technology

McIlroy expected at TPC Sawgrass Wednesday, won't play practice round

Rory McIlroy is expected to arrive at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday before beginning his Players title defense on Thursday. McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week with a muscle-related back injury but has been improving every day. He has delayed his arrival at Ponte Vedra Beach to have treatment at his home in South Florida.