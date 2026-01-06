Skip navigation
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Live
Watch Live
Live Streams
Golf Channel 24/7
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Live
Live Streams
Golf Channel 24/7
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PGA TOUR
HC
Hamilton
Coleman
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
More News
Matt Kuchar not using career-money exemption this PGA Tour season
Matt Kuchar spent more than a month researching his best option and concluded he would not be using a one-time exemption for being in the top 25 on the PGA Tour career money list.
Sources: Akshay Bhatia turns down deal with LIV Golf
Multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com that Akshay Bhatia turned down an offer to join LIV Golf.
With Hooters gone, John Daly finds new spot to set up shop during Masters week
There will be a new tradition this April when the golf world descends on Augusta, Georgia.
Major odds: Scottie Scheffler current favorite to win each major in 2026
Scheffler, a four-time major champion, is the favorite in all four of the major championships in 2026, including the Masters and The Open at +300.
Close Ad