PGA TOUR

Jackson
Herrington

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round Three
Matt Kuchar not using career-money exemption this PGA Tour season
Matt Kuchar spent more than a month researching his best option and concluded he would not be using a one-time exemption for being in the top 25 on the PGA Tour career money list.
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Sources: Akshay Bhatia turns down deal with LIV Golf
Multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com that Akshay Bhatia turned down an offer to join LIV Golf.
Sanford International 2025 - Round One
With Hooters gone, John Daly finds new spot to set up shop during Masters week
There will be a new tradition this April when the golf world descends on Augusta, Georgia.
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Major odds: Scottie Scheffler current favorite to win each major in 2026
Scheffler, a four-time major champion, is the favorite in all four of the major championships in 2026, including the Masters and The Open at +300.