‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale
Take an aerial look at hole Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale, which Paige Mackenzie calls, “the punishing stretch of the golf course.”
Marco Penge ‘too casual’ in home club hunt? His attire didn’t help
Marco Penge found that a few clubs did not seem terribly inviting, and he was happy to find the atmosphere he wanted at Old Palm. It probably didn’t help his cause to show up with shorts and a T-shirt.
Polls loving Glover? Adam Scott not confident he’ll be next PAC chair
Adam Scott and Lucas Glover are part of the 16-man Player Advisory Council, and they were selected to run for PAC chairman.
This one’s for Fooch: The added significance of Justin Rose’s record Farmers win
Sunday’s victory was meaningful to Rose beyond breaking the tournament’s scoring record. He had his longtime looper at his side, and that wasn’t the case when he won seven years ago.