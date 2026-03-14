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Players Championship delays Saturday opening to public after nearby shooting

  
Published March 14, 2026 08:10 AM
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Two

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: A detailed view of the flag on the 11th green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The gates to The Players Championship will not open until 9 a.m. ET because of “operational considerations.”

“We have worked closely with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the coordination and partnership from Sheriff Rob Hardwick and his team,” a statement from the Tour read.

According to News 4 Jax, two people were shot and killed at a Walgreens about a mile from TPC Sawgrass. The suspect, identified by authorities as Christian Barrios, was tracked onto TPC Sawgrass by canine units.

According to the report, Barrios made contact with PGA Tour staff and picked up a radio. Deputies continue to search for Barrios, who they no longer believe is in the area.

Third-round tee times remain unchanged with Seamus Power, who is playing by himself, set to tee off at 8:15 a.m. and on-course hospitality will open at 11 a.m.