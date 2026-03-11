THE TIGER EFFECT: 30 YEARS
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Up Next
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger's relationship with Arnie
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 1, discusses his friendship with the King of golf, Arnold Palmer.
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
Tiger Woods, 30 years after turning professional, discusses all aspects of his career in an interview series with some of today's top players, beginning with Jordan Spieth.
In the third part of Jordan Spieth’s interview with Tiger Woods, Woods talks about his record cuts-made streak and the pride he took in never giving up.
Tiger Woods ran 35 miles during tournament weeks. In Part 2 of his interview with Jordan Spieth, Woods talks about his former workout routine and its effect on him, others and the current game. Watch the second episode of “Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence.”
Tiger Woods sits down with Jordan Spieth to discuss everything from Tiger’s first shot as a professional to his relationship with Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter. Enjoy the first episode of ’Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence’