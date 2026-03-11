Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

THE TIGER EFFECT: 30 YEARS
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
March 11, 2026 08:36 PM
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 2, breaks down the some of the greatest shots of his career.
Up Next
shotmaking.jpg
8:48
Woods and Homa, Part 2: The Art of Shotmaking
Now Playing
tigerhoma.jpg
7:38
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
Now Playing
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_INTRO.png
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
Now Playing
Tiger_Grand_Slam.jpg
4:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
Now Playing
tiger.jpg
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
In the third part of Jordan Spieth’s interview with Tiger Woods, Woods talks about his record cuts-made streak and the pride he took in never giving up.
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_FULL_FITNESS.jpg
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
Tiger Woods ran 35 miles during tournament weeks. In Part 2 of his interview with Jordan Spieth, Woods talks about his former workout routine and its effect on him, others and the current game. Watch the second episode of “Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence.”
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_TURNING_PROFESSIONAL.png
07:17
Spieth interviews Tiger on MJ, Jeter and the early years
Tiger Woods sits down with Jordan Spieth to discuss everything from Tiger’s first shot as a professional to his relationship with Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter. Enjoy the first episode of ’Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence’