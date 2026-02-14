Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
Tiger Woods ran 35 miles during tournament weeks. In Part 2 of his interview with Jordan Spieth, Woods talks about his former workout routine and its effect on him, others and the current game. Watch the second episode of "Tiger Woods: 30 Years of Influence."
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each recorded eagles during the 2nd Round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but sit outside of the top 10 entering the weekend. Jordan Spieth is T-10 after firing a 4-under 68 Friday. Akshay Bhatia, who remains bogey free on the tournament, shares the lead with Ryo Hisatsune.
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
Rory McIlroy again made plenty of birdies (and an eagle) at the AT&T Pebble Beach. But a couple of hiccups has him playing catchup entering the weekend.
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
Jordan Spieth said during his second round in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he was struggling, but he managed at 68 and is in the mix entering the weekend.
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
NFL tight end Travis Kelce told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the game helps him get away from reality a bit during a walk-and-talk interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kelce said he was excited to be partnered with "Cashmere" Keith Mitchell, and said he's just trying to learn from the PGA Tour winner's style and swagger.
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
Many amateurs in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am carry a significant profile. None more so than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports less than 12 hours after Kelce committed to playing in the pro-am that Pebble Beach sold $60,000 worth of tickets with fans hoping his fiancé, Taylor Swift, would be in attendance to show her support.
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows
Amateur Murray Demo slam-dunked his approach shot on the par-4 16th at Pebble Beach and then playing companion Chris Gotterup nearly spun his in for eagle at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
Sam Burns finished T-2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after firing a bogey-free 63 during his opening round. He trails Japan's Ryo Hisatsune by a stroke entering Spyglass Hill on Friday.
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
Ryo Hisatsune put himself in great position to claim the first signature event of the PGA Tour season, shooting 10-under 62 in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Hisatsune, who finished T-10 last week at TPC Scottsdale and T-2 at Torrey Pines, told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis he started to find confidence in his putter recently -- and that was on full display during his bogey-free opening round.
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory McIlroy told reporters at Pebble Beach that The Players Championship "stands on its own" without the label of being a major tournament. McIlroy, a two-time champion at The Players, believes the tournament has more of an identity than the PGA Championship at the moment and suggested the latter move back to August.
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
Rory McIlroy spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first PGA Tour event this year. McIlroy, the tournament's defending champion, also discussed Tour changes over the last several years and why they appealed to Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.