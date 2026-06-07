Charley Hull moves into USWO contention, recounts crushing cousin’s dream

Charley Hull loves Moving Day and it showed in her third-round 6-under 65 U.S. Women’s Open performance, the lowest major round of her career. The Englishwoman gritted out seven birdies and tallied just a single bogey on Saturday at Riviera Country Club to sit at 3 under after 54 holes and three back from the lead.

“I kind of like chasing,” Hull said. “I just find it more fun and just I can then be free and then just play golf how I want to play golf... Just went at everything today. Just thought, f*** it.”

Hull has always had a way with words, and her post-round press conference Saturday was comically colorful and may have even topped her production on the course. While her round was phenomenal and she was more than pleased with it, she delighted in telling the tale of her Friday evening, when she took her cousin to fulfill her lifelong dream of going to Malibu.

“She thought it was going to be like this amazing place and she had this dream and thought it was going to be — you know how like the ‘Barbie’ movie, like you see people walking around with like surfboards going out in the ocean, just everything,” Hull said of her cousin’s expectations.

Well, it’s a tough life lesson but: “Things are not always what they seem.”

“We got down there and I was like, ‘We’re in Malibu.’ She’s like, ‘No, we’re not.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we are.’ She’s like, ‘My lifelong dream is like being crushed.’ She was devastated. It was absolutely hilarious,” Hull explained.

And that right there is exactly why people love 30-year-old Hull. She’s unapologetically herself and ridiculously funny and loves to regularly share her antics with her nearly 830,000 followers on Instagram. Saturday, on the biggest stage of the season for women’s golf, she was no different.

Hull explained that she tried to warn her cousin that she really didn’t want to go to Malibu, that there was nothing to see. She said she even questioned why her cousin wanted to go in the first place, but said her cousin told her to “shut up,” so they took a road trip. Fine, shatter your own dreams, she must have thought.

“I was just wetting myself the whole night. The night before she was going on to my physio how excited she was to go there. Just made it 10 times as funny,” Hull added.

Saturday night, she’s going out for Mexican food with her boyfriend. We can only hope it’s as eventful an evening.