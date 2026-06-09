LSU’s Árni Sveinsson becomes the first Icelander to qualify for U.S. Open

Somewhere in Garðabær, Iceland, there’s a party going on.

That’s because native son Arni Sveinsson has become the first Icelandic man to qualify for the U.S. Open, posting 9 under across two rounds in final qualifying at Lakes Golf and Country Club in Ohio on Monday as part of Golf’s Longest Day.

Along with J.B. Holmes and Vaughn Harber, Sveinsson emerged from a four-player playoff to claim the final available spot. The trio joined Davis Thompson, who was safely in the clubhouse after finishing at 11 under across 36 holes.

Sveinsson is an LSU rising junior who is set to compete next month as a member of the International team when the Arnold Palmer Cup tees off at Tralee Golf Links in West Barrow, Ireland.

Before that trip across the pond, Sveinsson will make the trip out to Long Island where Shinnecock Hills hosts the year’s third major championship.