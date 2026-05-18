Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open 2026: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Shinnecock

  
Published May 18, 2026 12:10 PM
Rex &amp; Lav's favorite moments covering golf in 2024
May 5, 2026 07:04 PM
USGA CEO Mike Whan joined "Golf Today" to talk about the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, the U.S. Women's Open at Riviera, rising purses, the golf ball rollback and more.

Final qualifying is underway for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

There are 13 final qualifying sites, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in Japan, England and Canada. Qualifying ranges from May 18 to June 8, the latter of which is known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” featuring 10 qualifiers and wall-to-wall coverage on Golf Channel.

Here are the qualifying sites, which will be updated with results and links to full scoring (a = amateur; * = advanced in playoff):

5/18/2026
Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas, Texas (Blue Course, Gold Course)
129 players; 9 spots

5/18/2026
Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (New and Old Courses)
89 players; 7 spots

5/25/2026
Hino Golf Club (King Course), Hino, Japan

6/8/2026
Del Paso Country Club, Sacramento, Calif.

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Emerald Valley Golf Club, Creswell, Ore.

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md. (North Course)

BallenIsles Country Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (East Course)

Century Country Club& Golf Club of Purchase, Purchase, N.Y.

Gaston Country Club, Gastonia, N.C.

Lakes Golf & Country Club, Westerville, Ohio

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.

Lambton Golf and Country Club, Ontario, Canada